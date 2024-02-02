Washington boosts defense of bombed military base in Jordan, prepares for retaliation

Shafaq News / An American official revealed to The Washington Post on Friday that the US is reinforcing its defenses around the base in Jordan that came under attack by Iraqi armed factions, as it prepares to retaliate to the drone attack that killed three of its soldiers.

While media reports suggest an "imminent US military response", some Iran-backed factions have pledged to continue attacking US forces in the Middle East.

Simultaneously, the US has bolstered defenses around "Tower 22", housing around 350 US soldiers near the demilitarized zone on the Jordan-Syria border. Notably, the Iraqi border is only six miles (10 km) away.

Furthermore, US interests in the region have not seen calm since Oct. 7, as attacks by Iran-backed militias persist, targeting areas where US forces and bases are deployed in Syria, Iraq, and the Red Sea.