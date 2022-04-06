Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

WHO: the new weekly deaths of Covid-19 decreased sharply

Category: World

Date: 2022-04-06T10:03:54+0000
WHO: the new weekly deaths of Covid-19 decreased sharply

Shafaq News/ After the increase observed during the first half of March 2022, the number of new COVID-19 cases has decreased for a second consecutive week, with a 16% decline from 28 March through 3 April 2022 as compared to the previous week. The World Health Organization said in its Weekly epidemiological update on COVID-19.

The number of new weekly deaths also decreased sharply (-43%) compared to the previous week, during which an artificial spike in deaths was observed. WHO added.

Across the six WHO regions, over nine million new cases and over 26 000 new deaths were reported, and all the regions show decreasing trends both in the number of new weekly cases and recent weekly deaths.

As of 3 April 2022, just over 489 million cases and more than 6 million deaths have been reported globally.

related

Russian COVID-19 vaccines efficient against new strains and has a long-period immunity

Date: 2021-03-01 13:29:15
Russian COVID-19 vaccines efficient against new strains and has a long-period immunity

China: Frozen Chicken Wings from Brazil Test Positive for Coronavirus

Date: 2020-08-13 09:33:12
China: Frozen Chicken Wings from Brazil Test Positive for Coronavirus

Covid-19: A New and Pretty Scary discovery

Date: 2020-08-20 15:18:11
Covid-19: A New and Pretty Scary discovery

Iran records more than 2500 new Covid-19 infections in 24 hours

Date: 2020-06-16 15:51:20
Iran records more than 2500 new Covid-19 infections in 24 hours

COVID variants found in dozens of countries, WHO said

Date: 2021-01-13 15:43:53
COVID variants found in dozens of countries, WHO said

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine to cost less than 40$

Date: 2020-11-23 11:15:55
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine to cost less than 40$

India keeps struggling to curb the New COVID-19 variant, ranks the 2nd worldwide

Date: 2021-05-07 07:01:17
India keeps struggling to curb the New COVID-19 variant, ranks the 2nd worldwide

Covid-19: about 30 new cases in AANES today

Date: 2021-06-10 18:32:40
Covid-19: about 30 new cases in AANES today