WHO sounds alarm on Syria’s health crisis, calls for international support amid refugee return

Shafaq News/ The World Health Organization (WHO) has raised urgent concerns about the worsening health situation in Syria, emphasizing the mounting challenges posed by the return of refugees and the severe strain on the country’s healthcare system. WHO also condemned systematic attacks on healthcare facilities in Gaza, stressing the critical need for international cooperation to address these crises.

WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris, speaking to Cairo TV, mentioned that “they are only receiving 21% of their needs in Syria, with 58% of hospitals out of service due to limited resources.”

Harris also noted the “severe shortage of medical equipment and the need for increased funding to support the health sector in Syria,” calling on the international community to “cooperate and provide medical teams and expertise in various medical fields to help rebuild the health system and meet the needs of Syrian citizens.”

“The WHO has a funding gap of 98% for medical supplies, particularly in southern Syria, where there is a high risk and a need for emergency vehicles to respond to crises. Despite the security risks and the return of refugees, WHO medical teams continue to work professionally to ensure the delivery of essential needs to all the citizens.”

Regarding the situation in Gaza and the systematic targeting of the health sector, Harris stated that “any attack on the health sector and any hindrance to medical operations is unacceptable and against international humanitarian law. The WHO is working to provide urgent medical supplies to Gaza to support hospitals and healthcare workers affected by the attacks.”