WHO head: what happens in Gaza is the Hell on earth

Shafaq News/ Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, labeled the situation in Gaza as a "horrific matter," expressing deep concern over the toll on civilians.

“I have lost count of the number of times when I thought the crisis in Gaza could not get more horrific. But it has happened again.” Ghebreyesus said on X.

According to the WHO Director-General, about 20,000 people were killed, mostly children and women, and over 52,000 (and counting) were afflicted by life-threatening and -altering injuries in nearly three months.

“The horrors are endless for those trapped in what has become a Hell on earth.”

Ghebreyesus listed:

•⁠ ⁠⁠on average around 300 deaths a day while hostilities have raged

•⁠ ⁠⁠a devastated health system with only 9 of Gaza's 36 hospitals partially functioning; with none functioning in the north

•⁠ ⁠⁠children orphaned after parents have been slain

•⁠ ⁠⁠disease, hunger and lack of clean water and sanitation posing further risks beyond the bombs and bullets

•⁠ ⁠a constantly perilous and restricted humanitarian space in which to deliver life-saving medical supplies in

•⁠ ⁠⁠mental health trauma that will haunt many for years.

He concluded by calling for an end to the carnage and a ceasefire.