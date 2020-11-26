WHO advises adults to work out at least 150 minutes per week

Shafaq News/ WHO released new physical activity guidelines recommending that adults get at least 150 minutes — that's 2.5 hours — of moderate to vigorous physical activity weekly.

Being physically active to the extent of your ability can benefit your body and mind.

The WHO's new physical activity recommendations come at a time when the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc around the world — and being overweight or obese has been associated with an increased risk of severe illness and hospitalization from Covid-19.

The WHO previously recommended that adults ages 18 to 64 do either at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise or minimum 75 minutes of vigorous exercise each week, and those previous recommendations were made for healthy adults. The new recommendations now include people living with chronic conditions or a disability.

"Being physically active is critical for health and well-being — it can help add years to life and life to years," said WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a news release. "Every move counts, especially now as we manage the constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic. We must all move every day — safely and creatively."

Children up to 17 need at least 60 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous exercise each day, according to the new recommendations. The activities should be mostly aerobic, such as jogging or biking. Activities that strengthen muscle and bone are necessary, too.

For kids to be more active, they need to perceive their activity options as fun in addition to having the access and opportunity, said Dr. Stephanie Walsh, the medical director of Child Wellness at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. If you're working with your children on that, try referring to "exercise" by the words going outside or playing.

The guidline also stated ecommendations for people with disabilities and prregnants.