Violence intensifies in Gaza on Eid's second day

Shafaq News/ On the second day of Eid, the situation in Gaza remains dire. Overnight, attacks swept across the Gaza Strip, from the northern city of Beit Hanoon to Rafah in the south, accompanied by heavy artillery strikes along the eastern border.

Central and eastern parts of Rafah experienced intense bombardment. Israeli forces continued their systematic demolition of homes in the east and near the Philadelphi Corridor, leaving these areas completely razed with no remaining residential buildings or agricultural land.

In another wave of attacks, the Israeli military launched heavy artillery strikes in central Gaza, targeting the Bureij and Maghazi refugee camps and the southeastern part of Deir el-Balah city.

According to a report from the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) on June 10, Israel has destroyed more than half of the buildings in Gaza. The extensive destruction and lack of safety have displaced nearly all residents, forcing them to seek shelter elsewhere.

In Israel, anti-government activists have been protesting for a second consecutive day as part of their declared "week of disruption," calling for new elections. Protesters blocked several highways and junctions, including Highway 1, the main road connecting Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, according to The Times of Israel. High school students in central Israel also staged walkouts in support of the protests.

A rally is planned at the Knesset at 7 p.m. (16:30 GMT), after which protesters will march towards Prime Minister Netanyahu's residence.

Since the start of Israel's war on Gaza on October 7, at least 37,300 people have been killed and 85,300 injured in Gaza.