Violence in West Bank Will Backfire on Israel, Warns US Defense Secretary

Shafaq News/ The rising wave of violence in the Occupied West Bank, which has resulted in the killing and displacement of Palestinian civilians, is a concerning issue that could have long-term repercussions for Israel, according to US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.
Testifying before the Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday, Austin emphasized that he regularly addresses this issue with his Israeli counterpart, underscoring that it's "fairly disturbing."
"It will work against them going forward if they don't decide to control this better," Austin warned, highlighting the need for Israel to take adequate measures to address the escalating violence.
Settler attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank have surged since October 7, following a cross-border attack on Israel by Hamas, which resulted in the loss of more than 1,400 lives.
The surge in violence, at times occurring with the protection of Israeli soldiers, has been concurrent with Israel's retaliatory bombardment and blockade of the Gaza Strip, where over 8,500 Palestinians have were killed.
As per the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission, affiliated with the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), settlers have launched approximately 280 attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank, resulting in the death of seven Palestinians. The methods employed in these attacks have ranged from live ammunition firing to beatings, uprooting of trees, stoning vehicles, road blockades, and attacks on homes, families, and farmers.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken, addressing the issue alongside Austin, added that settler attacks are "adding fuel to the fire" in an already highly volatile situation.
"We've seen that people have been, in effect, forcibly displaced from their communities, as well as killed. We are in direct communication and conversation with the Israeli government at the very highest levels, and something we're tracking very carefully," Blinken stated.
He further noted the broader geopolitical implications of these events, mentioning Russian President Vladimir Putin's attempts to exploit the situation. Blinken remarked that Putin seeks to divert international attention away from Russia's actions in Ukraine by aligning with the elements causing unrest in Israel, thereby creating a complex and interconnected situation.