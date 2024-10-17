Video captures Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar last moments

Shafaq News/ A video released by the Israeli military shows the final moments before the death of Yahya Sinwar, the head of Hamas's political bureau.

In the footage, Sinwar, masked and seated on a sofa, attempts to knock down a small drone that was filming the scene.

Sinwar sustained severe injuries from an Israeli tank shell that struck the house where he was located. Following the strike, an Israeli infantry unit deployed a drone to assess who was inside the building.

According to the drone footage, Sinwar was seen trying to hit the drone with a stick, all while seated on the sofa with significant bleeding from a serious injury to his hand.

Sinwar was assassinated in Gaza, as announced by the Israeli Broadcasting Authority, in an operation that targeted him in the Tel al-Sultan area of Rafah, involving the Paratroopers Brigade, Battalion 450, and the Kfir Unit.

Israeli media circulated a photo showing Sinwar’s body surrounded by soldiers inside a building. Investigators who had previously interrogated him during his imprisonment in Israel helped identify the body, and a DNA test and dental analysis confirmed his identity.

Sinwar has been a primary target for Israel since the recent confrontations began, particularly after being accused of orchestrating an attack on October 7 that resulted in the deaths of 1,200 people.