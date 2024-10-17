Biden on Sinwar’s assassination: A good day for Israel, the US, and the world

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, US President Joe Biden described the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar as "a good day for Israel, the United States, and the world," highlighting a "chance for a future Gaza without Hamas in power."

In a White House statement, Biden said that "Sinwar was responsible for the deaths of thousands of Israelis, Palestinians, Americans, and citizens from over 30 countries."

Biden emphasized that Sinwar's killing "proves that no terrorist anywhere in the world can escape justice, no matter how long it takes," noting that soon after the October 7, 2023, attacks, "US special operations and intelligence services worked alongside Israeli counterparts to locate and track Sinwar and other Hamas leaders hiding in Gaza."

He added that he plans to speak with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders to congratulate them and discuss the safe return of hostages, aiming to bring the war to a decisive end.

Biden remarked that Sinwar's death offers "a chance for a political settlement that provides a better future for both Israelis and Palestinians," acknowledging that much work remains to achieve these goals.

Vice President Kamala Harris echoed Biden's sentiment, stating that it is "time for a new chapter in Gaza without Hamas in power."

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan revealed that US intelligence had aided Israel in tracking Hamas leaders, including Sinwar. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Sullivan stressed the importance of ensuring that Sinwar’s death delivers "a long-term blow to Hamas."

Sullivan also mentioned that "Israel’s objectives, particularly the release of hostages taken by Hamas in 2023, remain incomplete," adding that "Biden looks forward to discussing the matter with Netanyahu."

On Thursday, Israel confirmed the killing of Sinwar, accused of "orchestrating the October 7, 2023, attacks," marking a significant blow to Hamas one year after the outbreak of war between the two sides.

Sinwar, elected head of Hamas’ political bureau in August, had succeeded Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated in Tehran on July 31, in an operation attributed to Israel.