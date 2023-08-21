United States topped global crude oil consumption in 2022: Eni Data

Shafaq News/ The United States emerged as the world's largest consumer of crude oil in 2022, leading the global rankings, according to recently released statistics from Italian oil company Eni.

Eni's data reveals that the United States claimed the top spot for the world's largest oil consumer in 2022, with a daily consumption of 20.430 million barrels. China secured the second position with consumption of 15.001 million barrels per day, while India followed in third place, consuming 5.145 million barrels daily.

Russia occupied the fourth spot with a daily consumption of 3.760 million barrels, and Saudi Arabia rounded out the top five with consumption of 3.717 million barrels per day.

Eni indicated that Japan took the sixth position with daily consumption of 3.369 million barrels, Brazil followed in seventh with 3.067 million barrels, and South Korea secured the eighth spot with 2.582 million barrels per day. Canada ranked ninth, consuming 2.283 million barrels daily, and Germany claimed the tenth position, consuming 2.171 million barrels daily.

Within the Arab world, Eni's data highlighted Saudi Arabia as the leading oil-consuming nation. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) came in second, with a daily consumption of 1.102 million barrels, followed by Iraq in third place with 829 thousand barrels per day. Egypt occupied the fourth position, consuming 773 thousand barrels daily, while Algeria secured the fifth position with 480,000 barrels per day. On the other end of the spectrum, Tunisia had the lowest oil consumption among Arab nations, with 61,000 barrels per day, followed closely by Bahrain, with 64,000 barrels per day.