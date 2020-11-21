Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Iraq’ oil exports to the United States decrease

Category: Economy

Date: 2020-11-21T09:25:42+0000
Iraq’ oil exports to the United States decrease

Shafaq News / The Energy Information Administration (EIA) Data showed, on Saturday, that Iraqi oil exports to the United States decreased by 94 thousand bpd in the past week.

EIA stated in a report, "Iraq oil exports dropped to about 94 thousand bpd in the second week of November, while US imports also decreased in the same week by 197 thousand to export a total of 4.832 million barrels per day."

The top three source countries of U.S. import oil are Canada (3.181 million bpd), Mexico (517 thousand bpd), and Ecuador (373 thousand bpd). "

It indicated that "US imports of crude oil from Saudi Arabia is 375 thousand bpd, Colombia 215 thousand bpd and from Nigeria 98 thousand bpd."

Iraq is the second–largest crude oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) after Saudi Arabia, and it holds the world’s fifth–largest proved crude oil reserves. Most of Iraq’s major known fields–all of which are located onshore–are producing or are in development.

related

"Dana Gas" achieves an annual percentage of profits in its operations in Kurdistan Region

Date: 2020-02-12 09:43:57
"Dana Gas" achieves an annual percentage of profits in its operations in Kurdistan Region

Iraq denies Oil-for-Construction agreements with Egypt

Date: 2020-11-03 15:34:02
Iraq denies Oil-for-Construction agreements with Egypt

American crude loses more than 14% in the Asian markets

Date: 2020-04-28 09:41:58
American crude loses more than 14% in the Asian markets

Oil suffer the most weekly loss since 1991

Date: 2020-03-21 08:16:55
Oil suffer the most weekly loss since 1991

More than 6 billion and a half billion dollars is Iraq's oil revenues in a month

Date: 2019-11-25 08:51:08
More than 6 billion and a half billion dollars is Iraq's oil revenues in a month

Iraq ranks fourth in the world in gas reserves

Date: 2020-10-17 14:59:40
Iraq ranks fourth in the world in gas reserves

Oil producers pay money to get rid of their stocks after the price collapse

Date: 2020-04-19 09:37:41
Oil producers pay money to get rid of their stocks after the price collapse

Iraq to reduce 400,000 barrel from its oil production

Date: 2020-08-06 15:41:05
Iraq to reduce 400,000 barrel from its oil production