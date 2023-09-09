Unidentified individual desecrates Quran outside Turkish Consulate in New York

Shafaq News/ An unidentified individual threw a copy of the Quran to the ground and kicked it outside the Turkish House (Turkevi) in New York City.

According to Anadolu News Agency, the incident occurred on a Friday morning and was captured on video, where the individual can be heard shouting, "This is a Quran."

Turkish House security personnel promptly intervened and removed the person from the premises, which houses the Turkish Consulate General and the UN mission. The Quran in question was an English translation. Authorities from the New York Police Department (NYPD) and the Diplomatic Security Unit (DSS) were informed of the incident.

Recent months have seen repeated acts of Quran burning and desecration by racist and anti-Muslim figures or groups, primarily in Sweden and Denmark, under the pretext of free speech.

In July, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution deploring violence against holy books by consensus.

It denounced ''all acts of violence against persons on the basis of their religion or belief, as well as any such acts directed against their religious symbols, holy books, homes, businesses, properties, schools, cultural centers or places of worship, as well as all attacks on and in religious places, sites and shrines in violation of international law."