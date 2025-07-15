Ukrainian PM resigns, tapped for the Defense post

Shafaq News – Kyiv

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Tuesday that he has submitted his resignation, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed plans to appoint him as the country’s next defense minister.

In a statement posted alongside a photo of his signed resignation letter on his Telegram channel, Shmyhal wrote, “I ask you to accept my resignation from the post of Prime Minister of Ukraine.”

Reports of Shmyhal’s impending dismissal have circulated since June, with increasing speculation that First Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko would be nominated as his replacement.

Zelenskyy had previously confirmed that he had offered Svyrydenko the role. On Monday, following a meeting with her, he wrote on Telegram, “I proposed that Yuliia Svyrydenko take over as head of the Ukrainian government and fundamentally update its work. I expect the new government’s action plan to be presented shortly.”