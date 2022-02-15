Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Ukraine reports cyber attack on defence ministry website, banks

Category: World

Date: 2022-02-15T18:06:28+0000
Ukraine reports cyber attack on defence ministry website, banks

Shafaq News/ Ukraine's defence ministry and two banks came under a cyber attack on Tuesday that shut access to the ministry's website, Ukraine's information security centre said.

The Ukrainian Centre for Strategic Communications and Information Security, which is part of the culture ministry, did not say who it blamed for the attack, but a statement suggested it was pointing the finger at Russia.

"It is not ruled out that the aggressor used tactics of little dirty tricks because its aggressive plans are not working out on a large scale," it said.

Kyiv has blamed Moscow for similar attacks in the past, since Russia began massing more than 100,000 troops near the frontier.

A message on the home page of the Ukrainian defence ministry website said it was under maintenance. The ministry tweeted that its website was apparently under a cyber attack and it was working on restoring the access to it.

Oshadbank confirmed the cyber attack saying that it resulted in slowing down of some of its systems. The strategic communications centre said that Privatbank users also had problems with payments and a banking app. Privatbank did not immediately comment.

Source: Reuters

related

To avoid Afghanistan's scenario, US devises a plan to evacuate Americans from Ukraine if Russia Invades

Date: 2022-02-09 16:01:31
To avoid Afghanistan's scenario, US devises a plan to evacuate Americans from Ukraine if Russia Invades

German minister calls Ukraine situation 'dicey', urges diplomacy

Date: 2022-02-11 15:30:56
German minister calls Ukraine situation 'dicey', urges diplomacy

Blinken: Russian invasion of Ukraine 'could begin at any time'

Date: 2022-02-11 19:58:28
Blinken: Russian invasion of Ukraine 'could begin at any time'

Ukraine will not take on faith Iran's version of downing of UIA plane, foreign Ministry says

Date: 2021-04-09 19:41:24
Ukraine will not take on faith Iran's version of downing of UIA plane, foreign Ministry says

Putin could attack Ukraine on Feb. 16, Biden told allies

Date: 2022-02-12 09:12:09
Putin could attack Ukraine on Feb. 16, Biden told allies

U.S. Sent 30 Anti-Tank Missile Systems To Ukraine In October, Pentagon Says

Date: 2021-12-12 06:28:07
U.S. Sent 30 Anti-Tank Missile Systems To Ukraine In October, Pentagon Says

U.S. removing military trainers from Ukraine

Date: 2022-02-12 17:01:44
U.S. removing military trainers from Ukraine

First US shipment of recently directed security assistance arrives in Ukraine

Date: 2022-01-22 07:25:19
First US shipment of recently directed security assistance arrives in Ukraine