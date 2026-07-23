US warns Americans against Middle East travel

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The US Embassy in Baghdad on Thursday urged American citizens outside the Middle East to reconsider travel to or transit through the region, warning that Iran and affiliated groups could target additional US interests abroad.

In a security alert, the mission said that American citizens currently in the Middle East should exercise caution, as heightened tensions could lead to flight cancellations, temporary airspace closures, and other disruptions.

“The security situation remains complex, with the potential for unexpected escalation,” it added.

تحذير عالمي: نظراً لتصاعد التوترات في الشرق الأوسط، لا يزال الوضع الأمني معقداً، مع احتمال حدوث تصعيد غير متوقع.ينبغي على المواطنين الأمريكيين الموجودين حالياً في الشرق الأوسط توخي الحذر ورفع مستوى اليقظة، وأن يكونوا مستعدين لاحتمال إلغاء الرحلات الجوية، والإغلاق المؤقت للمجال… https://t.co/zUmQGdt4Qg — U.S. Embassy Baghdad (@USEmbBaghdad) July 23, 2026

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On Wednesday, the British government issued a similar advisory, urging its citizens to prepare for possible flight cancellations and airspace closures.