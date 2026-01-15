US: Visa suspension applies only to immigrant visas

Shafaq News – Washington

The United States' decision to suspend visa issuance applies exclusively to immigrant visas, a spokesperson for the US State Department told Shafaq News on Thursday.

“This action does not affect nonimmigrant visas, including those for tourists, athletes and their families, or media professionals traveling to cover the World Cup,” the spokesperson said.

Washington halted the issuance of immigrant visas for citizens of 75 countries, including Iraq, Iran, Yemen, Lebanon, Egypt, and Somalia.

According to US officials, the move is part of a broader review of immigration policies. In December, the US administration said it was considering expanding the list of countries subject to travel restrictions from 19 to more than 30, within a wider effort to tighten immigration controls.

The measures also affect refugees, recognized asylum holders, and individuals with pending applications for asylum, status adjustment, or deportation cancellation. In addition, the administration has reduced the validity period of work permits for refugees, asylum seekers, and other migrants from five years to 18 months.