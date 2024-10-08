US unaware of Israel's response plans against Iran

Shafaq News/ Israel has not briefed Washington on the specific details of its military response to the missile attack launched by Iran last week.

NBC News revealed, on Tuesday, quoting US officials, that “even after US military officials discussed the possibility of supporting Israel's response with intelligence or airstrikes, Tel Aviv did not provide Washington with details about the anticipated strike.”

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin communicated with his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Gallant, on Sunday. According to a former official and two current officials familiar with the call, they discussed potential responses, but not Israel's final decision regarding its actions and timing.

According to statements from American officials, Israeli officials met on Sunday to discuss response options.

US officials do not believe Israel has made a final decision regarding the details of its response. The options still under consideration are related to Iranian military and intelligence infrastructure, air defenses, and energy facilities. The officials clarified that Gallant and Austin did not discuss nuclear facilities as potential targets.

Following Iran's launch of nearly 200 ballistic missiles at Israel last week, US military officials explored options for joining Israel in its response to Iran.

The two officials stated that “the US has long supported Israel with intelligence and this support could continue during Israel's retaliatory strikes against Iran.”

Additionally, senior US military officials have discussed conducting very limited strikes against Iranian targets. They indicated that “strikes inside Iran and against targets outside Iran have also been considered.”

The officials explained that the US may target Iranian assets at sea or attempt to disrupt Iranian military assistance to regional proxies by striking IRGC positions supporting armed groups in Yemen or Syria.

Three US officials predicted that the United States would not directly support Israel's response but would instead impose strong sanctions against Iran.

Axios reported that Biden's administration has been “surprised multiple times recently by Israeli military or intelligence operations. “

In some instances, the US was not consulted or informed in advance, or was only notified after Israeli aircraft were already en route to carry out an airstrike somewhere in the Middle East.

The Israelis did not inform the Biden administration in advance about the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, which occurred just days after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told President Biden in the Oval Office that “he would take steps to advance an agreement with Hamas to release hostages and establish a ceasefire in Gaza.”

Moreover, the United States was not aware of Israel's plans to blow up the “pager” devices used by Hezbollah members in Lebanon or the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut.

American officials stated that Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was furious when informed by his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Gallant, about the assassination of Nasrallah just minutes before Israeli aircraft dropped their bombs over Beirut, according to NBC News.