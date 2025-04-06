US strikes Houthi positions off Yemen coast

Shafaq News/ The United States carried out four airstrikes on Sunday targeting positions held by Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) on Kamaran Island off the western coast of Hodeidah province, regional media reported.

Houthi officials said dozens of civilians were killed or wounded last week in US airstrikes on a gathering in Hodeidah. The group also reported six casualties, including both dead and injured, in a separate round of strikes on Sunday in Saada province, a Houthi stronghold in northern Yemen.

There was no immediate comment from the US Department of Defense.

Washington resumed its military operations in mid-March after a nearly two-month pause, following renewed Houthi maritime attacks in the region after the ceasefire collapse in Gaza.

The Houthis control much of northern Yemen and are designated as a “Foreign Terrorist Organization” by the United States.