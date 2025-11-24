US sets new course for Middle East food aid

Shafaq News – Washington

The Trump administration outlined a revised humanitarian aid strategy for the Middle East on Monday, positioning US food assistance as a tool to reshape regional supply chains, with Gaza named as a primary focus.

The plan was introduced at the Foreign Press Center in New York by US Ambassador to the United Nations Michael Waltz, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, and Undersecretary for Trade Luke Lindberg after consultations with international organizations.

Lindberg said several Middle Eastern economies, including Gaza, have traditionally imported wheat and grain from countries he described as major global competitors. He said the administration intends to redirect part of the region’s supply routes toward US-sourced commodities through aid-linked initiatives.

“We’re restructuring supply channels using American aid resources,” he said, noting that projects would include investments in local grain-milling capacity through organizations such as the International Fund for Agricultural Development. The aim, he added, is to expand access to US agricultural products while encouraging long-term commercial ties.

Secretary Rollins announced that the “Food for Peace” program will shift from USAID to the Department of Agriculture. She said the transition will place greater emphasis on providing in-kind US crop shipments rather than financial assistance.

Ambassador Waltz linked elements of the strategy to broader US objectives in Ukraine, saying any durable settlement requires securing key export routes, including the Black Sea, the port of Odesa, and the Dnipro River.

Rollins and Waltz said the revised approach reflects the administration’s emphasis on aligning humanitarian programs with long-term economic engagement in the region.

Washington says the strategy is intended to convert existing aid programs in Gaza and neighboring states into sustainable partnerships that support regional food stability while expanding US market access.