US sends additional troops to Middle East with escalating Israel-Hezbollah tensions

Shafaq News/ The US Department of Defense announced on Monday that it is deploying additional combat reinforcements to the Middle East in response to rising tensions between Israel and Hezbollah.

"We have sent additional reinforcements of our forces to the region in light of current developments," a Pentagon spokesperson said, though he did not provide specifics on the scale or nature of the deployment.

The spokesperson added that there is no confirmation yet of whether Israel is preparing for a ground invasion of Lebanon, but acknowledged that Hezbollah’s hostile activities have contributed to the deteriorating situation.

“There are no restrictions on Israel’s use of our weapons, and we continue to supply them with arms, while urging them to reduce tensions and avoid escalation,” the spokesperson noted.

The Pentagon also warned of the serious potential for the conflict to spread across the region. It reiterated the US's ongoing commitment to providing security assistance to Israel so it can defend itself.

While underscoring military support, the Pentagon emphasized the importance of diplomacy in addressing the situation and working towards de-escalation, including the safe return of civilians on both sides of the Israel-Lebanon border.