US sanctions Iranian drone procurement network linked to military industry

Shafaq News/ The US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on six entities and two individuals based in Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and China for procuring drone components for Iran’s Qods Aviation Industries (QAI), a key player in the country’s unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) program, officials said on Tuesday.

The measures, coordinated with the Justice Department, target a network also supplying Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company (HESA) and Shahid Bakeri Industrial Group (SBIG), both integral to Iran’s military-industrial complex.

“Iran’s proliferation of UAVs and missiles—both to its terrorist proxies in the region and to Russia for use against Ukraine—continues to threaten civilians, US personnel, and our allies and partners,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said. “Treasury will continue to disrupt Iran’s military-industrial complex and its proliferation of UAVs, missiles, and conventional weapons that often end up in the hands of destabilizing actors.”

The Justice Department also announced charges against Iranian nationals Hossein Akbari, 63, and Reza Amidi, 62, as well as Iran-based Rah Roshd Company. Prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York allege the defendants conspired to supply the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) with US technology for attack drones. Both men remain at large.

"The Justice Department will continue to put maximum pressure on the Iranian regime," said Sue J. Bai, head of the department's National Security Division. "We will relentlessly dismantle illicit supply chains funneling American technology into the hands of Iran's military and terrorist organizations."

According to the Treasury Department, Rah Roshd facilitated drone component procurement for QAI, HESA, and SBIG, including servo motors used in the Mohajer-6 combat UAV. Akbari and Amidi were both linked to Rah Roshd’s operations.

The sanctions also target UAE-based Infracom Communication Networks FZE, which sourced motors for Rah Roshd, and China-based Zibo Shenbo Machinelectronics Co Ltd, a motor manufacturer that supplied tens of thousands of units to SBIG.

Additionally, UAE-based companies Diamond Castle Electronics Trading LLC and Future Trends Goods Wholesalers LLC were designated for financing Rah Roshd’s procurement efforts, while Phenomena International General Trading LLC was sanctioned for assisting Infracom.

The sanctions freeze all US-held assets of the targeted individuals and entities, barring Americans from doing business with them. Secondary sanctions could also apply to foreign institutions dealing with the designated entities.

The latest action is part of a broader campaign following President Donald Trump’s National Security Presidential Memorandum 2, issued on February 4, which aims to intensify economic pressure on Iran’s military-industrial network.