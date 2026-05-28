US sanctions Iranian body overseeing Hormuz transit

Shafaq News- Washington

The United States imposed sanctions on Iran’s so-called “Persian Gulf Strait Authority,” accusing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of attempting to “extort” vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz and “monetize” maritime traffic through the strategic waterway.

In a statement, the US Treasury Department warned that companies or individuals cooperating with the authority —an Iranian-controlled body established to manage passage requests through the Strait of Hormuz— could face sanctions exposure, saying such dealings may amount to providing support to the IRGC, which Washington designates as a Foreign Terrorist Organization.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described the sanctions as part of Washington’s “Economic Fury” campaign against Iran, arguing that the measures aim to cut revenue linked to Tehran’s weapons programs, regional allies, and nuclear activities.

The sanctions followed recent US guidance warning against compliance with Iranian demands tied to transit through the Strait, including alleged “toll” payments, data-sharing requests, and other forms of compensation. The waterway carries nearly one-fifth of global oil supplies.

Iran established the authority after closing the Strait of Hormuz following the outbreak of war with the United States and Israel on February 28. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has defended the arrangement, describing the designated corridor as the only safe maritime route through the waterway and warning that ships deviating from it could face attacks and security risks.

The move comes as the United States continues a naval blockade on Iranian ports, with President Donald Trump affirming that the blockade would remain “in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed.”