Shafaq News- Washington

The United States imposed fresh sanctions on Hezbollah on Thursday under a new designation tied to the group’s support for Iran and sanctioned 10 people, including Turkish businesspeople, accused of moving money for the Lebanese group.

The Treasury Department said Hezbollah was redesignated over its service to the Iranian government under the command of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) Quds Force.

The sanctions targeted 10 people accused of operating a regional courier network to move hundreds of millions of dollars across jurisdictions.

Hezbollah was previously designated by the United States as a Foreign Terrorist Organization in 1997 and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist in 2001.