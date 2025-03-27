US revokes 300+visas amid Gaza support crackdown

Shafaq News/ The US State Department revoked more than 300 visas over supporting Gaza, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed on Thursday.

Rubio warned at a press conference that US President Donald Trump’s administration was looking for people who voiced support for Gaza. "At some point, I hope we run out because we've gotten rid of all of them, but we're looking every day for these lunatics that are tearing things up," he stated.

On Tuesday, Rumeysa Ozturk, 30, was arrested by Department of Homeland Security agents in Somerville as she was heading to meet friends for Iftar to break her Ramadan fast. In response, her lawyer, Mahsa Khanbabai, filed a petition in federal court following the arrest and filed a lawsuit arguing that Ozturk’s detention was unlawful.

US District Judge Indira Talwani ordered Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to give at least 48 hours’ notice before transferring Ozturk. However, by Wednesday afternoon, Khanbabai was informed that Ozturk had been moved to Louisiana, prompting her to seek further legal action to ensure access to her client.