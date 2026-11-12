Shafaq News- Washington

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency announced on Thursday that it deported 483,200 people and arrested 474,850 during the fiscal year ending September 30, 2026, marking the highest annual totals for deportations and arrests in the agency's 23-year history.

The number of deportations increased by 9% from the previous record of 442,640 in fiscal year 2025, and by 78% compared with 2024, when ICE deported 271,480 people under former President Joe Biden.

Arrests nearly doubled from the previous fiscal year, when the agency detained 239,890 people, and exceeded four times the 2024 total of 113,430.

Monthly arrests peaked at 50,925 in August before exceeding 48,000 in September.

The figures represent the first detailed accounting released by ICE since President Donald Trump returned to the White House. However, the agency did not specify how many of those arrested or deported had criminal records, information it had routinely disclosed under previous administrations.

US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin attributed the increase to Trump's policies, saying they had given the agency broader authority to target and deport people living in the country illegally.