US pledges to defend NATO after Russia's airspace breach

Shafaq News – Brussels

US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to protect NATO allies, AFP reported on Monday, after an emergency meeting on reports of Russian aircraft violating Estonian airspace.

“As we noted a few days ago, the United States stands with our NATO allies against these airspace violations,” Waltz declared, stressing that the Washington will cooperate with its European partners to “defend every inch of NATO territory.”

Earlier today, Russia rejected Estonia’s claims its planes had entered NATO airspace, with Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov describing the allegations as “empty and groundless,” adding that they reflect the country’s ongoing approach “aimed at escalating tensions and creating a confrontational atmosphere.”