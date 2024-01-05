US offers $10 million reward for information on Hamas financiers

Shafaq News / The United States offered a reward of $10 million on Friday for information on five financiers of the Hamas Movement or mechanisms funding Hamas.

According to Reuters, the announcement was made by the US State Department. The reward comes after four rounds of US sanctions on Hamas, classified as a terrorist organization, following its incursion into Israel on October 7th.

Israel claims that Hamas killed 1,200 people during the attack. Health officials in Gaza report that the Israeli military response resulted in the deaths of 22,600 people and transformed large areas of the Palestinian coastal territory into rubble.

The Ministry mentioned that the five wanted individuals are: Abdul Basset Hamza Al-Hassan Mohammed Khair, Amer Kamal Sharif Al-Shawwa, Ahmed Saddou Jahlab, Walid Mohammed Mustafa Jadallah, and Mohammed Ahmed Abdel Dayem Nasrallah, who have previously been categorized by the United States as global terrorists.

The Ministry further stated that the primary financier known as Hamza resides in Sudan, managing multiple companies within Hamas' investment portfolio and transferring around $20 million to Hamas.

The Ministry reported his connections to the former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir and extremist groups undermining stability in Sudan.

The US State Department mentioned that three of the referenced Hamas financiers—Amer Kamal Sharif Al-Shawwa, Ahmed Saddou Jahlab, and Walid Mohammed Mustafa Jadallah—are part of Hamas' investment network in Turkey.

Additionally, Nasrallah has strong connections to Iranian entities and participates in transferring tens of millions of dollars to Hamas. In October, the Ministry had stated that he resides in Qatar.

The US State Department announced that the rewards will be provided in exchange for information on any revenue sources for Hamas, its primary donors, financial institutions facilitating transactions for Hamas, front companies buying dual-use technology for Hamas, and criminal schemes financially benefiting the movement.