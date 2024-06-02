Kurdish President, U.S. Embassy Charge d’Affaires discuss regional relations and stability

Shafaq News / On Sunday, President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani had a meeting with David Berger, the Charge d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. According to a statement by Kurdistan’s Presidency, the meeting focused on the relations between the United States and both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

“They also addressed the broader situation in Iraq, including the upcoming elections and recent developments in the Kurdistan Region.”

“Both parties emphasized the importance of holding the parliamentary elections in Kurdistan, highlighting the necessity of consensus and participation from all political parties and communities. Furthermore, they agreed on the significance of maintaining peace and stability in Iraq,” as per the statement.

The meeting also covered topics such as the implementation of the Constitution and the federal system in Iraq, as well as the overall situation in the region and other matters of mutual interest.