Iraqi President highlights overcrowded prisons, urges release of detainees without charges

Shafaq News / President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid revealed, on Sunday, that "large numbers" of individuals are imprisoned in Iraq without charges and emphasized the need to resolve the detainee issue and release those who have completed their sentences.

During his speech at the graduation ceremony of the sixth cohort of the American University in Duhok, attended by Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, and Acting Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament Mohsen Al-Mandalawi, President Rashid addressed key concerns.

He stated that "the Presidency is currently working to improve relations between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Iraqi federal government, aiming to foster understanding and resolve issues based on the constitution and justice."

President Rashid also expressed the Presidency's commitment to ensuring the fair distribution of budget shares to the Kurdistan Region and all governorates.

He reiterated his dedication to "upholding the Iraqi constitution across all facets of governance to prevent any attempts at authoritarianism."

Additionally, Rashid affirmed Iraq's efforts to "enhance its regional and international relations based on adherence to treaties and agreements that govern these relationships."