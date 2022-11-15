President Barzani receives Iraq's President on his first visit to Erbil

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi President, Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, arrived in the Kurdistan Region to meet with Kurdish officials and participate in Duhok Forum.

It is Rashid's first visit to Erbil since he assumed the position.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Kurdish President, Nechirvan Barzani, received Rashid at Erbil International Airport and will meet him later to discuss issues of common interests.

President Rashid would also meet the KDP leader Massoud Barzani and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani to discuss regional and international issues.

President Rashid and President Barzani will also participate next Thursday in the Middle East Peace and Security (MEPS) Forum at the American University of Kurdistan (AUK).