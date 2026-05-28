US lifts sanctions on Iraqi national in Treasury review

Shafaq News- Washington

The US Treasury Department on Thursday removed sanctions on an Iraqi national as part of a broader review that delisted 76 individuals and entities from older sanctions programs.

According to the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the review included Iraqi national Badran Turki Hishan al-Mazidi, a Mosul native also known by the aliases Abu Ghadiya and Abu Abdullah.

Treasury records showed al-Mazidi’s name and aliases had appeared in 12 different forms across previous sanctions lists. The latest review removed those entries as part of an effort to update and streamline sanctions records.

The Treasury said the review also covered deceased individuals, vessels that had been dismantled or retired, and persons previously linked to financial networks that no longer exist. The broader update included the removal of sanctions on individuals and entities from several countries, including Colombia, Algeria, Mexico, the Philippines, Myanmar, and Germany.