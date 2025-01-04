US informs Congress of $8B arms deal with Israel

Shafaq News/ The US Department of State has informally notified Congress about a potential $8 billion arms sale to Israel, which includes fighter jet munitions and helicopter missiles, as reported by US media on Saturday.

The United States, Israel's primary arms supplier, has played a pivotal role in equipping the country with advanced military capabilities. This latest deal follows Israel's war in Gaza, which resulted in over 46,000 Palestinian deaths and displaced nearly two million people.

Some Democrats have urged the Biden administration to condition arms sales to Israel on its actions in Gaza and its adherence to humanitarian principles. However, the outgoing president has dismissed these calls, emphasizing Israel’s security needs.

The proposed sale includes AIM-120C-5 AMRAAM air-to-air missiles for aerial combat, 155mm artillery shells, AGM-114 Hellfire missiles for attack helicopters, small-diameter bombs, specialized bomb equipment, warheads, and bomb fuzes.

"the agreement will have a long-term scope. A portion of the shipment will come from existing US stockpiles, while the remainder may take over a year to manufacture and deliver," according to Axios.

An official source stated that "the arms deal aims to bolster Israel's long-term security by replenishing essential munitions and strengthening its air defense capabilities," adding, "President Biden affirmed that Israel has the right to defend its citizens under international and humanitarian law and to deter aggression from Iran and its affiliates."

Notably, arms deals approved by the US Department of State require the approval of the House and Senate Foreign Relations Committees before they can be executed.