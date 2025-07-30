US hits Iran with 115 new sanctions

2025-07-30T20:25:02+00:00

Shafaq News – Washington

On Wednesday, the US Treasury Department imposed what it called the most sweeping sanctions on Iran since 2018, targeting an extensive oil shipping network accused of financing destabilizing operations in Iran and Russia.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described the 115 new sanctions as “the largest” since the Trump-era maximum pressure campaign, framing them as a move to disrupt regime elites while protecting US national security.

The package includes penalties on 15 shipping firms, 52 vessels, 12 individuals, and 53 entities operating across 17 countries, according to the Treasury’s statement.

Among those sanctioned is Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani, son of senior Iranian official Ali Shamkhani, who allegedly engineered a covert oil shipping operation to bypass sanctions and fund Iran’s activities abroad.

