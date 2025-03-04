US designates Houthis as a ‘Foreign Terrorist Organization’

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, The United States designated Yemen’s Houthi movement (Ansar Allah) as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO), fulfilling a key pledge by President Donald Trump.

The US State Department stated that "Houthi activities threaten civilian security, US personnel in the Middle East, regional partners, and global maritime trade stability." The statement added that Since 2023, Houthis group has carried out hundreds of attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, as well as targeting US forces and regional allies.

It also noted that the group have deliberately avoided attacking Chinese-flagged vessels while focusing on US and allied ships.

Washington warned that it will not tolerate any nation engaging with “terrorist organizations” like the Houthis under the guise of legitimate commerce and said that the designation “reaffirms Trump’s commitment to protecting US security interests and curbing support for terrorist groups.”

On Monday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi, stressing the need to halt Houthi attacks in the Red Sea and nearby maritime routes.

Trump initially designated the Houthis as a terrorist organization in January 2021, but the Biden administration revoked the label to allow humanitarian aid into Yemen. Now, Trump’s Executive Order 14175 reinstates the designation.