US denies involvement in Israeli Attack on Iran

Shafaq News/ US officials said that the United States did not participate in any attack on Iran.

On Friday dawn, Israel launched an attack on Iran following Tehran's recent retaliatory strike on Israel, further heightening the already volatile situation in the region.

Iranian state media reported that its forces had destroyed drones, believed to be Israeli, near an army base in the central city of Isfahan. The incident triggered air defense systems, leading to explosions in the area.

Tehran did not confirm that Israel targeted Iranian territory.

A senior US official told CNN that Israel had informed the US of its intention to retaliate against Iran.

"We didn't endorse the response," the official said, according to CNN.

The US "didn't green light" an Israeli response, another senior US official told CNN.

The US did not participate in Israel's attack against Iran but was warned about it, a source told NBC News.

There was no immediate comment from the White House about the Israeli strike.

Israel's allies, including the United States, have called for restraint from Israel in a bid to prevent a regional war.

Last week, President Joe Biden warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the US will not take part in a counter-offensive against Iran, an option Netanyahu's war cabinet favored after the mass drone and missile attack on Israel.