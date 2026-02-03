US coordinates organized handover of ISIS detention facilities in Syria

Shafaq News- Washington

The United States is working with all parties to ensure a “peaceful and organized” transfer of facilities holding ISIS detainees to Syrian government control, a White House official told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

The official expressed President Donald Trump's commitment to supporting “a Syria that is stable, unified, and at peace with itself and its neighbors,” describing it as a key element of his vision for a peaceful and prosperous Middle East.

On ISIS-related detention facilities, the official said Washington is monitoring the situation “extremely closely” to ensure detainees remain in custody during the transition, adding that “Syria must not become a base for terrorism or pose a threat to its neighbors and the wider world.”

The remarks followed security tensions in northeastern Syria between the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Damascus authorities that affected facilities holding ISIS detainees. In response, US Central Command began relocating detainees to facilities under Iraqi authority as part of a broader plan involving nearly 7,000 detainees.

On January 30, the SDF and the Syrian government announced a comprehensive ceasefire providing for the deployment of Interior Ministry security forces to the centers of Hasakah and Qamishli, as part of a phased integration of military, security, and administrative structures. Shafaq News correspondent confirmed that about 100 Interior Ministry personnel entered Hasakah on Monday and set up headquarters at the traffic police center.

