US blacklists three Palestinian rights groups under ICC-related sanctions

Shafaq News – Washington

The US Department of the Treasury announced on Thursday new sanctions against three Palestinian human rights organizations, designating them under measures related to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

According to the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the sanctions target Al Haq – Law in the Service of Mankind in Ramallah, along with Gaza-based groups Al Mezan Center for Human Rights and the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights. All three organizations have been added to the US Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons (SDN) List.

The Treasury described the measures as “International Criminal Court-related sanctions.” The move follows a July decision by the State Department to impose restrictions on Palestinian Authority and Palestine Liberation Organization officials, accusing them of attempts to “internationalize” the conflict with Israel.

The designations were announced as several European countries prepare to recognize a Palestinian state ahead of the United Nations General Assembly session in New York this month. They also came shortly after the International Association of Genocide Scholars said Israel’s actions in Gaza meet the legal definition of genocide, a statement Israel rejected as “disgraceful” and “based on Hamas’ campaign of lies.”

Since October 7, 2023, Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip has left at least 64,231 people dead and 161,583 others wounded.