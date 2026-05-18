US and Israel synchronize military options against Tehran

Shafaq News- Washington

The Pentagon has drawn up a list of potential targets for strikes on Iran if US President Donald Trump authorizes renewed military action, CNN reported on Sunday.

Citing US sources, the outlet noted that American planners are considering Iran’s energy facilities as primary objectives, a step repeatedly raised by Trump and supported by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israeli television Kan also indicated that Washington and Tel Aviv are preparing coordinated military options against Tehran, pointing to recently released satellite imagery showing US naval movements in the Gulf, including an aircraft carrier and three destroyers.

It added that Netanyahu held a phone call with Trump lasting more than 30 minutes, during which the situation involving Iran and the possibility of renewed military action were discussed.

The developments come as Iran threatened to confront the United States militarily over the naval blockade around the Strait of Hormuz, warning that the Sea of Oman could turn into a “graveyard” for US forces if tensions continue to escalate.