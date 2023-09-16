US Special Prosecutor requests gag order against former president Trump

Shafaq News / Special Prosecutor Jack Smith has requested a gag order against former President Donald Trump ahead of his federal trial on charges of attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. This request was made before Judge Tania Chatkin on Saturday.

Smith argued before a federal court in Washington that Trump's repeated criticisms of Department of Justice officials, Washington residents, and the assigned judge, Tania Chatkin, could potentially influence the opinions of the local jury panel that will be composed of local residents.

In response, Trump quickly posted on his "Truth Social" platform, stating, "If I run for president ... and I am not allowed to comment? They leak information, lie, and sue, and they will not let me speak?"

Smith further argued that Trump's statements "may have a tangible effect on the impartiality of the jury and, at the same time, on the testimony of witnesses."

In a court document, he added that anyone who reads or hears Trump's comments "might logically fear being the next target of the prosecutor's attacks."

Trump is considered the frontrunner for the Republican Party's nomination to face Democratic President Joe Biden in the 2024 elections.

However, the former president is set to face trial in Washington starting in March 2024 for his alleged involvement in attempting to manipulate the results of the 2020 presidential elections, which he lost to Biden.

His trial will commence on March 4, 2024, coinciding with "Super Tuesday", the day when Republican voters predominantly cast their votes in the party's primary

elections.

Until then, Smith is seeking to prevent the billionaire Republican from making any derogatory remarks about anyone mentioned in the case or potential future witnesses.

Previously, Trump accused Chatkin of "hating him" and described the special prosecutor's office as a "gang of thugs."

The prosecutor's office argued that these statements had turned into real threats, noting that "it is clear that these threats are a result of the accused's repeated statements."

In mid-August, a woman in Texas was arrested for making death threats against Judge Chatkin, who had not yet responded to Smith's request to limit Trump's comments before his trial.