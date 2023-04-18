US Secretary of State Urges Ceasefire and Humanitarian Aid in Calls with Sudanese Commanders

Shafaq News/ US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, held separate phone calls with Sudanese army commander, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and Rapid Support Forces commander, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti), on Sunday amid the ongoing conflict between the two factions.

In a statement, the US State Department emphasized Blinken's urging for an immediate ceasefire to allow for the delivery of crucial humanitarian aid to those affected by the fighting.

The Secretary also expressed concern for the safety of civilians, diplomatic personnel, and humanitarian workers, as well as the need to reunite Sudanese families.

The fighting between the army and Rapid Support Forces in Sudan has been ongoing since Saturday, with no parties having shown a willingness to negotiate thus far.

On Twitter, Hemedti described his conversation with Blinken as "lively", in which they discussed pressing issues in Sudan and their shared commitment to democracy, freedom, and justice for the Sudanese people.

Hemedti recognized the challenges ahead, but also expressed gratitude for the United States' continued support in restoring stability to Sudan.

"We reaffirmed our firm commitment to protecting innocent civilians in our areas of control, which reflects our respect for human dignity and the sanctity of life," said Hemedti, adding that he and Blinken would continue to dialogue and work together to build a brighter future for the Sudanese people.