United States condemns conflict-related sexual violence in Sudan, urges accountability

Shafaq News/ The United States issued a stern condemnation on Friday night in response to the widespread prevalence of conflict-related sexual violence (CRSV) in Sudan, attributing these egregious acts to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and their allied militias.

The U.S. Department spokesperson, Matthew Miller, expressed deep concern over the reports of rape, gang rape, and gender-based violence targeting women and girls across West Darfur and other regions, characterizing these atrocities as contributing to a disturbing pattern of ethnically targeted violence.

"We strongly condemn pervasive conflict-related sexual violence in Sudan," stated Matthew Miller. "Credible sources, including victims, have pointed to the RSF and allied militias as responsible for these heinous acts. It is imperative that the RSF denounce CRSV, implement effective measures to prevent and address such violence, and unequivocally declare zero tolerance for sexual violence."

The statement further voiced apprehension regarding the deteriorating situation in and around Nyala, South Darfur, where escalating clashes between the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) have trapped tens of thousands of civilians.

The United States called upon the conflicting parties to immediately cease hostilities and ensure the safe passage of all civilians out of the city. The U.S. representative emphasized the importance of holding perpetrators of these atrocities accountable.

Highlighting the U.S. government's commitment to addressing sexual violence in conflict, the statement referred to a Presidential Memorandum issued by President Biden in November 2022. This directive mandates the utilization of a comprehensive array of tools—from legal and policy measures to diplomatic and financial avenues—to deter and combat conflict-related sexual violence.

Meanwhile, the UN Human Rights Office in Sudan has recorded alarming reports of 21 incidents of conflict-related sexual violence involving at least 57 women and girls since the conflict's inception in April 2023. Among the victims, ten girls have been identified. In one profoundly troubling case, as many as 20 women reportedly suffered sexual assault during a single attack.

The United Nations has raised concerns regarding the escalating conflict-related sexual violence in Sudan. The international body urged all parties involved in the conflict to take immediate steps to halt such violence. Additionally, the UN called upon the global community to support the Sudanese government's endeavors to prevent and respond to conflict-related sexual violence.