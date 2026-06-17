US President:  Syria will act against Hezbollah

Shafaq News- Paris

The Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa is doing a good job, and Syria would take effective action against Hezbollah in Lebanon, the US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the conclusion of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in France, Trump said efforts are needed to achieve peace in Lebanon. He added that the United States would work alongside Gulf countries on a parallel track to address non-nuclear issues, including conventional ballistic missiles. “They should have some of them because others have some.”

An agreement with Iran would be signed soon, according to the American President, suggesting it could happen as early as Thursday or Friday. He noted that technical discussions regarding Iran’s nuclear stockpile would begin immediately.

He added that he had discussed the details of the agreement with US allies attending the summit, and leaders who reviewed the deal were “very happy” with the outcome.

Trump also said the United States had seized substantial Iranian funds and would eventually have to return them. However, Tehran would not gain access to a $300 billion fund unless it “behaves properly.”

“Washington had sent a copy of the memorandum of understanding with Iran to Israel,” he revealed, describing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as “a little emotional sometimes,” but called him “a good partner.”