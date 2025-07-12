US Federal judge halts immigration raids over racial profiling

Shafaq News – California

A US federal judge has blocked immigration raids in seven California counties, including Los Angeles, after civil rights groups accused the Trump administration of using racially targeted enforcement tactics.

Citing a “mountain of evidence” that federal agents were violating constitutional rights, Judge Maame E. Frimpong issued an emergency injunction from a Los Angeles district court, barring the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) from making arrests based on race, conducting warrantless operations, or denying detainees access to legal counsel.

The lawsuit—filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and immigrant advocacy organizations—centers on the detention of three laborers and two US citizens. One plaintiff was allegedly held despite presenting valid identification.

Raids targeted car washes, swap meets, Home Depot parking lots, and other public spaces across Southern California, sparking mass protests. Demonstrations intensified following the deployment of National Guard units and US Marines to assist in enforcement efforts.

The injunction also extends to Ventura County, where agents on Thursday detained dozens of workers at a cannabis farm. The operation triggered clashes with demonstrators and left multiple people injured.

Court filings accuse DHS of enforcing an “arbitrary arrest quota” and engaging in racial profiling. The ACLU cited cases of agents arresting individuals solely for “looking Hispanic,” including day laborers in construction gear.

One incident involved Brian Gavidia, a Latino US citizen allegedly assaulted and detained at a tow yard in a predominantly Latin American neighborhood. ACLU attorney Mohammad Tajsar questioned why non-Latino individuals were consistently overlooked during the sweeps.

The Trump administration quickly denounced the ruling. White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson insisted immigration enforcement is an executive power. “No federal judge has the authority to dictate immigration policy,” she stated, predicting the decision will be overturned on appeal.

DHS officials also pushed back. Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin dismissed the racial bias allegations as “disgusting and categorically FALSE,” claiming operations were lawful and based on credible intelligence.

In court, government attorney Sean Skedzielewski defended DHS practices, asserting arrests relied on a “totality of the circumstances,” including prior surveillance and known activity—not race alone. He emphasized that internal protocols and training ensure compliance with Fourth Amendment protections.