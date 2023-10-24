US Department of State reveals details of Antony Blinken's call with Iraqi PM

Shafaq News / On Tuesday, the US. Department of State disclosed the specifics of the call made by Antony Blinken with the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al Sudani, on Monday evening, confirming that the attacks targeting US forces were at the center of the conversation.

The Department of State stated, "The Foreign Minister welcomed the Iraqi government's condemnation of recent attacks and threats against US military personnel and Global Coalition forces in Iraq. Minister Blinken urged Prime Minister Al Sudani to hold those responsible for the attacks accountable and to fulfill Iraq's obligations to ensure security at these sites," according to the Russian "Novosti" news agency.

Yesterday, Al Sudani received a telephone call from the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and the US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, according to a statement received by Shafaq News Agency.

The statement mentioned that the call between Al Sudani and Blinken covered the developments in Gaza, emphasizing the importance of coordination to ensure the continuous and safe access to food, water, and medical care.

Additionally, Al Sudani reaffirmed both countries' commitment to enhancing their partnership per the principles outlined in the Strategic Framework Agreement between Iraq and the United States.

In another call, Al Sudani and Austin discussed the presence of military advisors and the Global Coalition teams working to combat terrorism in Iraq, reaffirming Iraq's commitment to protect military advisors and diplomatic missions operating in the country.

Yesterday, Brig. Gen. Yahya Rasool, the spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, announced a government initiative to track down those responsible for attacks on military bases housing foreign forces.

It is noteworthy that the Ain al-Asad military base in western Iraq and the Harir military base in the Kurdistan Region (KRI) experienced several drone attacks in the past days.

The Secretary-General of the Hezbollah Brigades in Iraq, Abu Hussein al-Hamidawi, threatened on October 10 to target US bases in Iraq if the United States intervened in the conflict in Gaza.