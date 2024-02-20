UN Security Council fails to establish 'immediate ceasefire' in Gaza

Shafaq News / Once again, the United Nations Security Council failed to vote in favor of a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip for humanitarian reasons and to facilitate aid delivery after the United States exercised its veto right on Tuesday.

Thirteen countries in the Security Council voted in favor of the resolution proposed by Algeria, while Britain abstained from voting, and the United States used its veto power.

The US Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, expressed "understanding of the Security Council's desire to act quickly but not at the expense of achieving a lasting peace."

She stated in a Security Council session before the vote on the resolution that "an immediate ceasefire would only prolong the conflict and the duration of hostage-taking."

Thomas-Greenfield indicated that the US has another draft resolution calling for a temporary ceasefire "that aligns with what we see."

Furthermore, the Algerian Ambassador to the United Nations Amar Bendjama urged Security Council members to vote in favor of the resolution, noting that "Council members have been given ample time to study the resolution, and we see it as balanced," calling on the international community to act swiftly.

He argued that "voting in favor of the resolution represents support for the Palestinians' right to life while voting against it means acquiescing to starvation as a method of war."