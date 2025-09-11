UN Security Council condemns Israeli strike in Doha

Shafaq News – New York

On Thursday, the United Nations Security Council condemned Israel’s airstrike in Doha, voicing regret over the civilian deaths.

In a joint statement, members expressed solidarity with Qatar and urged de-escalation, stressing its mediation role alongside Egypt and the United States in efforts to end the Gaza war.

In a press statement, the @UN Security Council members expressed their condemnation of the recent strikes in Doha, the territory of a key mediator, on 9 September. They underscored the importance of de-escalation and expressed their solidarity with #Qatar. Full text here👇 pic.twitter.com/TGu1TMXdmi — UN Political and Peacebuilding Affairs (@UNDPPA) September 11, 2025

Diplomats described the consensus as rare, noting Washington joined other members after months of division over the conflict.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and several Arab states, including Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the UAE, also issued condemnations, warning the attack could further destabilize the region.

The Security Council will convene later on Thursday to discuss the attack at a meeting to be attended by Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani.

Israel has insisted the strike targeted Hamas leaders it holds responsible for the October 7, 2023, attacks and subsequent operations. Qatar, however, labeled the attack a “cowardly assault” that endangered civilians and disrupted talks in its capital.