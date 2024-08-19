UN: Gaza faces "catastrophic health crisis" and polio outbreak; immediate ceasefire needed

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the United Nations announced that Gaza is a high-risk epidemic zone and warned of a potential disaster that could spread rapidly worldwide.

Medical teams expressed significant concern about a potential polio (Poliomyelitis) outbreak in northern Gaza after the Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed the first infection in Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip.

In this context, UNICEF confirmed that "the health situation in Gaza is catastrophic," highlighting "the first case in 25 years involving a 10-month-old infant."

"This underscores the dire and dangerous conditions in the region."

Earlier, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, addressing reporters at the UN, urgently called for immediate assurances and warned that stopping and containing the polio outbreak in the enclave will require a massive, coordinated effort.

"Let's be clear: The ultimate vaccine for polio is peace and an immediate humanitarian ceasefire," Guterres said.

"But in any case, a polio pause is a must. It is impossible to conduct a polio vaccination campaign with war raging all over."

Moreover, Guterres announced that the UN is preparing to launch a polio vaccine campaign in Gaza for children under 10, but noted that the "challenges are grave."

"At least 95% vaccination coverage in both rounds of the campaign is crucial to prevent and reduce polio in Gaza," according to Guterres. He further noted that success will also require effective vaccine transport, refrigeration, entry of polio experts in Gaza, and reliable internet and phone services, among other essentials.

Notably, doctors warn that the unsanitary conditions in Gaza, where nearly 1.9 million displaced people live in overcrowded camps with limited clean water and open sewage, create a perfect environment for virus spread. Since the Israeli war began last October, over 70% of Gaza's water and sanitation facilities have been severely damaged, and about 340,000 tons of solid waste have accumulated in populated areas, according to the UN-Water sanitation and hygiene group. This war has resulted in at least 40,099 deaths, including more than 16,500 children, and over 92,609 injuries in Gaza.

