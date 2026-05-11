UN: Drones kill 880+ civilians in Sudan since January

Shafaq News- Geneva

Drone strikes in Sudan caused at least 880 civilian deaths between January and April 2026, accounting for more than 80% of all conflict-related fatalities, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk warned on Sunday.

The increasing reliance on drones by both sides could prolong hostilities through the rainy season, which has historically slowed ground combat operations, Turk said.

He urged international measures to prevent the transfer of weapons, particularly advanced drones, to both parties in the conflict. According to Turk, escalating hostilities threaten humanitarian operations as large parts of Sudan face growing risks of famine and acute food insecurity. Repeated attacks on healthcare facilities, he added, have left many hospitals partially or completely non-operational.

I am deeply worried by increased drone attacks in Sudan, which have killed at least 880 civilians already this year. I urge immediate and robust measures to prevent the transfer of arms to the fighting parties.https://t.co/D0Cc0MIc3o — Volker Türk (@volker_turk) May 11, 2026

UN reported both the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) targeted civilian infrastructure, including markets, hospitals, fuel depots, and supply routes. At least 28 attacks on markets caused civilian casualties, while health facilities were struck at least 12 times.

Most civilian deaths linked to drone attacks during the first months of the year were recorded in the Kordofan region. On May 8, drone strikes on Al-Quz in South Kordofan and near El-Obeid in North Kordofan reportedly killed 26 civilians and injured others. Drone attacks have also spread beyond Kordofan and Darfur into Blue Nile, White Nile, and Khartoum.

About 217 attacks on healthcare facilities in Sudan since April 2023 have killed 2,052 medical personnel and injured 810 others, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday as the country’s health crisis deepens after three years of war.

Last month, WHO described Sudan as facing “the world’s largest humanitarian and displacement crisis,” with nearly 34 million people in need of assistance, including 21 million requiring urgent health support.