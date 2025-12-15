Iraq denounces UN base assault in Sudan

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Monday, Iraq condemned the “terrorist” attack on a United Nations logistics support base in the Sudanese city of Kadugli.

In a statement, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the attack as a “grave breach of international law,” expressing solidarity with the government and people of Sudan.

The ministry stressed that targeting UN personnel undermines international efforts to protect civilians and maintain stability in conflict areas.

According to Sudanese media, drone strikes on the UN mission camp in Kadugli , the capital of South Kordofan state in southern Sudan on Saturday, killed six Bangladeshi peacekeepers and injured others.

The United Nations also censured the attack, with Secretary-General António Guterres calling it “horrific” and cautioning that it may constitute a “war crime.”

The strike comes amid ongoing fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, a conflict that erupted in April 2023 and has driven widespread civilian suffering and a deepening humanitarian crisis.