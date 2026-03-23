UK’s Starmer calls for readiness for prolonged US-Israel war on Iran

Shafaq News- London

UK must prepare for a potentially prolonged conflict between the United States and Israel against Iran, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated on Monday, noting that his government is working with the defense industry to deploy an air defense system to protect its Gulf partners.

Speaking before a parliamentary committee, Starmer said he has no “serious concerns” regarding energy supplies, but "all our focus and energy must be on rapid de-escalation."

Starmer noted that the government is working with the defense sector to deploy short-range air defense systems in Bahrain as a matter of urgency, adding, “This issue emerged with some urgency earlier this week. We are doing the same with Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.”

Starmer’s remarks follow the UK’s announcement on March 18 that it had reinforced efforts to support its Gulf partners, including meetings with defense industry leaders and confirming plans to procure additional light missiles for its own forces and allies in the region.